Dunmore, PA – Based on weather forecasts indicating the potential for snow squalls today, PennDOT advises motorists to be alert to them. Snow squalls can quickly cause roads to become snow-covered and slick. In addition, heavy squalls can also cause whiteout conditions, virtually eliminating a driver’s visibility.

Sudden and heavy snow squalls are one of the biggest challenges that motorists, including PennDOT plow truck drivers, face during the winter; and motorists need to be alert for sudden squalls that can quickly cause roads to become snow covered.

If motorists encounter snow squalls while traveling, PennDOT offers this advice:

· Slow down gradually and drive at a speed that suits the conditions. · Turn on your headlights. · Stay in your lane. · Increase your following distance. · Stay alert, keep looking as far ahead as possible and be patient. · Reduce in-car distractions since your full attention is required. · Use defroster and wipers. · Keep windows and mirrors free of snow and ice. · During whiteouts, come to a complete stop only when you can safely get as far off the road as possible or when there is a safe area to do so. · Do not stop in the flow of traffic since this could create a chain-reaction collision. · Do not pass a vehicle moving slowly or speed up to get away from a vehicle that is following too closely. · Always buckle up and never drink and drive.

Motorists can check conditions and snow-plow locations on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 860 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

For more winter driving tips and information on how PennDOT treats winter storms, visit www.PennDOT.gov/winter.

