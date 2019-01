On Saturday, November 10th, members from the 4-H Explorers club helped the Ledgedale Ladies Auxiliary at their soup supper. Members helped clean tables, set them, wash dishes, and help serve. Pictured from left to right: Maria ( Ladies Auxiliary member), Jean Pruss (4-H Leader and Ladies Auxiliary member), Dan Grant, Hannah Fryzel, Kayden Peifer, and another member from the Ladies Auxiliary.

Contributed by Calla Shaffer, Explorers News Reporter.