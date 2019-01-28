Feb. 1 through Mar. 1 Art Exhibit: “I’m in the Wrong Film: Photographs by Hans Gindlesberger.” Hope Horn Gallery, Hyland Hall. Free during gallery hours. Call 570-941-4214 or email darlene.miller-lanning@scranton.edu.

Feb. 1 5 p.m. Art Gallery Lecture: “I’m in the Wrong Film: Photographs by Hans Gindlesberger” presented by Hans Gindlesberger, exhibiting artist. Pearn Auditorium, Brennan Hall. Reception to follow at the Hope Horn Gallery. Call 570-941-4214 or email darlene.miller-lanning@scranton.edu.

Feb 1 7:30 p.m. Performance Music: “In Recital” featuring Jay Rattman, woodwinds, and Janet Sora Chung, organ. Houlihan-McLean Center. Free. Call 570-941-7624 or email music@scranton.edu.

Feb. 2 1 p.m. 19th Annual Northeast PA Brain Bee sponsored by the Neuroscience Program at The University of Scranton. Snow date Feb. 9. PNC Auditorium, Loyola Science Center. Free. Pre-registration required. Call 570-941-4324 or email robert.waldeck@scranton.edu.

Feb. 4 noon. Schemel Forum’s Munley Law World Affairs Luncheon Series: “What to Expect from Trump’s Foreign Policy in 2019” presented by Trudy Rubin, worldview columnist, The Philadelphia Inquirer. Collegiate Hall, Redington Hall. Registration required. Fees vary. Call 570-941-6206 or email alicen.morrison@scranton.edu.

Feb. 13 5:30 p.m. Schemel Forum with Geisinger Commonwealth School of Medicine Collaborative Program: “Adverse Childhood Experiences (ACEs) and Resiliency: The Long Term Health, Legal and Societal Consequences” presented by Dennis Dawgert, M.D. McDonnell Room, The DeNaples Center. Registration required. Free. Call 570-941-6206 or email alicen.morrison@scranton.edu.

Feb. 20 noon. Schemel Forum’s Munley Law World Affairs Luncheon Series: “Sing Sing Prison and the History of Criminal Justice: An Illustrated Presentation about One of America’s Iconic Institutions” presented by Brent D. Glass, Ph.D., director emeritus, Smithsonian National Museum of American History. Rose Room, Brennan Hall. Registration required. Fees vary. Call 570-941-6206 or emailalicen.morrison@scranton.edu.

Feb. 22-24 and Mar. 1-3 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday; 2 p.m. Sunday. Performance: “Bright Star” book and music by Steve Martin and Edie Brickell, lyrics by Edie Brickell, directed by Michael O’Steen presented by The University of Scranton Players. McDade Center for Literary and Performing Arts. Fees vary. Call 570-941-4318 or emailplayers@scranton.edu.

Feb 22 7:30 p.m. Performance Music: “In Concert” featuring Ron Stabinsky and “Mostly Other People Do The Killing.” Houlihan-McLean Center. Free. Call 570-941-7624 or email music@scranton.edu.

Feb. 23 11 a.m. “Ignite Student Leadership Conference.” Leadership development program

open to Northeast Pennsylvania college students. McIlhenny Ballroom, DeNaples Center. $25 fee for non-University students includes program materials, refreshments and lunch. Pre-registration required. Call 570-941-6233 or visit www.scranton.edu/leadership.

Mar. 1 noon. Schemel Forum’s Munley Law World Affairs Luncheon Series: “The History of Israel-Palestine: Peering into the Future” presented by Hussein Ibish, Ph.D., senior resident scholar, Arab Gulf States Institute, Washington, D.C., and David N. Myers, Ph.D., Sady and Ludwig Kahn Professor of Jewish History, UCLA, and president, New Israel Fund. Collegiate Hall, Redington Hall. Registration required. Fees vary. Call 570-941-6206 or email alicen.morrison@scranton.edu.

Mar. 3 3 p.m. Performance Music: “General Recital” featuring The University of Scranton Performance Music students. Houlihan-McLean Center. Free. Call 570-941-7624 or email music@scranton.edu.

Mar. 6 4:30 p.m. Asian Studies Spring Lecture Series: Women in Asia, Part I “Women in Mainland China and Taiwan” presented by Professors Shuhua Fan, Ph.D., and Ann Pang-White, Ph.D. Pearn Auditorium, Brennan Hall. Free. Call 570-941-6312 or email ann.pang-white@scranton.edu.

Mar. 20 4:30 p.m. Asian Studies Spring Lecture Series: Women in Asia, Part II “Women in Japan” presented by Professor Minori Koga. Pearn Auditorium, Brennan Hall. Free. Call 570-941-6312 or emailann.pang-white@scranton.edu.

Mar. 21 noon. Schemel Forum’s Munley Law World Affairs Luncheon Series: “The State of Religious Freedom in the US and Across the Globe” presented Ambassador Rabbi David Saperstein, director emeritus of the Religious Action Center of Reform Judaism and senior advisor for strategy, policy for the Union for Reform Judaism and senior fellow at the Georgetown University School of Foreign Service’s Center for Jewish Civilization. Kane Forum, Leahy Hall. Registration required. Fees vary. Call 570-941-6206 or email alicen.morrison@scranton.edu.

Mar. 23 9 a.m. Preview Day for accepted students to The University of Scranton’s class of 2023. Various locations on campus. Call 570-941-7540 or emailadmissions@scranton.edu.

Mar. 23 7:30 p.m. Performance Music: “In Concert” featuring Kyle Athayde Dance Party. Houlihan-McLean Center. Free. Call 570-941-7624 or emailmusic@scranton.edu.

Mar. 24 through Apr. 12 Art Exhibit: “Altered States: Important Prints from The Maslow Collection.” Hope Horn Gallery, Hyland Hall. Free during gallery hours. Call 570-941-4214 or email darlene.miller-lanning@scranton.edu.

Mar. 27 4:30 p.m. Asian Studies Spring Lecture Series: Women in Asia, Part III “Women in India” presented by Professor Sujata Nair-Mulloth. Pearn Auditorium, Brennan Hall. Free. Call 570-941-6312 or email ann.pang-white@scranton.edu.

Mar. 28 5:30 p.m. Schemel Forum with the Humanities Initiative at The University of Scranton Collaborative Program: “Can Democracy Work? A Short History of a Radical Idea, from Ancient Athens to Our World” presented by James Miller, Ph.D., professor of politics and liberal studies and faculty director of creative publishing and critical journalism, The New School for Social Research. Heritage Room, Weinberg Memorial Library. Registration required. Free. Call 570-941-6206 or email alicen.morrison@scranton.edu.

Mar. 28 6:30 p.m. The American Creed Documentary Screening and Discussion facilitated by University of Scranton history professor Adam Pratt, Ph.D., sponsored by the Albright Memorial Library and The University of Scranton. Albright Memorial Library. Registration required. Free. Call 570-348-3000, ext. 3023 or visit www.albright.org.

Mar. 29 9 a.m. Computer Programming Contest for high school students. Loyola Science Center. Registration required. Call 570-941-7774 or emailrobert.mccloskey@scranton.edu.

Apr. 1 TBA. Henry George Lecture: “Media Power: Measuring the Influence of News Media on Politics” presented by Andrea Prat, Ph.D., Columbia University. Moskovitz Theater, DeNaples Center. Free. Call 570-941-4048 or email aram.balagyozyan@scranton.edu.

Apr. 4 5 p.m. 24th Annual ACHE Healthcare Symposium. McIlhenny Ballroom, DeNaples Center. Registration required. Includes dinner, presentation and panel discussion. Fees vary. Call 570-702-5734 or email elizabeth.steele@scranton.edu.

Apr. 4 5:30 p.m. Schemel Forum with the Political Dialogues Campus Working Group at The University of Scranton Collaborative Program: “Democracy and the Rhetoric of Demagoguery” presented by Patricia Roberts-Miller, Ph.D., professor of rhetoric and writing and director of the university writing center at the University of Texas at Austin. Heritage Room, Weinberg Memorial Library. Registration required. Free. Call 570-941-6206 or email alicen.morrison@scranton.edu.

Apr. 5 5 p.m. Art Gallery Lecture: “Altered States: Important Prints from The Maslow Collection” presented by Ryan Ward, curator, The Maslow Collection, Marywood University. Pearn Auditorium, Brennan Hall. Reception to follow at the Hope Horn Gallery. Call 570-941-4214 or email darlene.miller-lanning@scranton.edu.

Apr. 6 9 a.m. National History Day Competition for junior and senior high school students. Byron Complex. Pre-registration required beginning on Feb. 1. Call 570-941-4549 or emailnhdparegion2@gmail.com.

Apr. 6 7:30 p.m. Performance Music: “In Concert” featuring The University of Scranton Jazz Band with special guests The Alumni Blues Doctors featuring Drs. Adonizio, Costello, Newman, and Stopper. Houlihan-McLean Center. Free. Call 570-941-7624 or email music@scranton.edu.

Apr. 7 5 p.m. Global Tastes of Scranton event featuring the Bhutanese-Nepali community. Co-sponsors include The University of Scranton, Catholic Social Services, Lackawanna County Department of Arts and Culture, Scranton Cultural Center and Terra Preta Restaurant. Scranton Cultural Center. $35. Call 570-941-4419 or email community@scranton.edu.

Apr. 8 noon. Schemel Forum’s Munley Law World Affairs Luncheon Series: “Empathy in Politics: Does it Matter? If So, Why?” presented by Fred Logevall, Ph.D., Laurence D. Belfer Professor of International Affairs at the Harvard Kennedy School and professor of history. Rose Room, Brennan Hall. Registration required. Fees vary. Call 570-941-6206 or email alicen.morrison@scranton.edu.

Apr. 8 6 p.m. Schemel Forum with The Helen Gallagher McHugh Special Collections at the Weinberg Memorial Library and Friends of the Weinberg Library Collaborative Program: “American Passionist Priest Martyrs in China, 90th Anniversary 1929-2019: Remembering their Witness of Faith; Remembering the Chinese Catholic Witness of Faith” presented by Father Rob Carbonneau, Ph.D., passionist historian/adjunct professor of history, The University of Scranton. Heritage Room, Weinberg Memorial Library. Registration required. Free. Call 570-941-6206 or email alicen.morrison@scranton.edu.

Apr. 10-24 Environmental Art Show. Heritage Room of the Weinberg Memorial Library. Free during library hours. Call 570-941-7520 or email linda.walsh@scranton.edu.

Apr. 11 6 p.m. Earth Day “Evening of Environmental Science” with University student-run interactive science experiments and exhibit of University of Scranton Earth Day Essay Contest submissions. Loyola Science Center. Free. Call 570-941-7669 or email stan.zygmunt@scranton.edu.

Apr. 11-13 8 p.m. Thursday and Friday; 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. Saturday. “Joseph And The Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat” presented by The Liva Arts Company. PNC Auditorium, Loyola Science Center. $5 admission. Call 570-941-7401 or email info@scranton.edu.

Apr. 13 1 p.m. Holi-Festival of Colors. Dionne Green. Free. Call 570-941-4160 or email jose.sanchez@scranton.edu.

Apr. 14 7:30 p.m. Performance Music: “In Concert” featuring Mannes School of Music Brass Orchestra and The University of Scranton Singers. Houlihan-McLean Center. Free. Call 570-941-7624 or emailmusic@scranton.edu.

Apr. 15 6:30 p.m. Political Dialogue Discussion facilitated by The University of Scranton. Albright Memorial Library. Registration required. Free. Call 570-348-3000, ext. 3023, or visit www.albright.org

Apr. 16 11 a.m. Earth Day Fair with interactive games, presentations and information related to the environment and sustainable practices. Atrium, Loyola Science Center. Free. Call 570-941-7520 or email linda.walsh@scranton.edu.

Apr. 16 8:30 a.m. Hayes Family Competition in physics and engineering for high school students. Byron Complex. Registration required. Call 570-941-7509 or email laurie.mccoy@scranton.edu.

Apr. 23 4:30 p.m. Math Integration Bee. Calculus based competition for both high school and college divisions. McIlhenny Ballroom, DeNaples Center. Free. Registration required. Call 570-941-6580 or email stacey.muir@scranton.edu.

Apr. 25 5 p.m. Campus Take Back the Night. Dionne Green. Free. Call 570-941-7902 or email maria.marinucci@scranton.edu.

Apr. 26 1 p.m. “19th Annual Celebration of Student Scholars.” Displays and presentations of undergraduate and graduate student research and scholarly projects. Atrium, Loyola Science Center. Free. Call 570-941-6353 or email tabbi.miller-scandle@scranton.edu.

Apr. 26 7:30 p.m. Performance Music: “In Recital” featuring Kako Miura, violin. Houlihan-McLean Center. Free. Call 570-941-7624 or email music@scranton.edu.

Apr. 27 7:30 a.m. Schemel Forum Bus Trip to New York City. $100. Registration required by Mar. 30. Call 570-941-6206 or email alicen.morrison@scranton.edu.

Apr. 27 7:30 p.m. Performance Music: “In Concert” featuring The University of Scranton String Orchestra with guest soloist Kako Miura. Houlihan-McLean Center. Free. Call 570-941-7624 or emailmusic@scranton.edu.

Apr. 27-28 9 a.m. Saturday; Noon Sunday. Friends of the Library Book and Plant Sale. Heritage Room, Weinberg Memorial Library. Call 570-941-7816 or emailkym.fetsko@scranton.edu.

Apr. 28 through May 3 Art Exhibit: “The University of Scranton Student Exhibition.” Hope Horn Gallery, Hyland Hall. Free during gallery hours. Call. 570-941-4214 or email darlene.miller-lanning@scranton.edu.

Apr. 30 noon. Schemel Forum’s Munley Law World Affairs Luncheon Series: “The Holocaust: Confronting Evil, Assuming Responsibility” presented by Yehudit Shendar, content director/chief curator of the British Holocaust Memorial. Rose Room, Brennan Hall. Registration required. Fees vary. Call 570-941-6206 or email alicen.morrison@scranton.edu.

Apr. 30 TBA. Jay Nathan Lecture presented by Rolandas Kriščiūnas, ambassador extraordinary and plenipotentiary of the Republic of Lithuania to the United States of America and to the United Mexican States. Moskovitz Theater, DeNaples Center. Free. Call 570-941-7816 or email kym.fetsko@scranton.edu.

May 2 5:30 p.m. Schemel Forum with the Weinberg Memorial Library Collaborative Program: “While Reason Slept” presented by Thomas Brier, Jr., J.D., attorney at Blank Rome LLP in Philadelphia. Heritage Room, Weinberg Memorial Library. Registration required. Free. Call 570-941-6206 or email alicen.morrison@scranton.edu.

May 3 3 p.m. 11th Annual Festival of Nations. Dionne Green. Free. Call 570-941-4160 or email jose.sanchez@scranton.edu.

May 3 6 p.m. Hope Horn Gallery Reception for “The University of Scranton Student Exhibition.” Hyland Hall. Free. Call 570-941-4214 or email darlene.miller-lanning@scranton.edu.

May 4 7:30 p.m. Performance Music: “36th Annual World Premiere Composition Series Concert” featuring the premieres of two new works by guest composer/conductor Alex Nguyen, performed by The University of Scranton Concert Band and Concert Choir. Houlihan-McLean Center. Free. Call 570-941-7624 or emailmusic@scranton.edu.

May 10 7:30 p.m. Performance Music: “11th Annual Gene Yevich Memorial Concert” featuring David Ostwald’s Louis Armstrong Eternity Band and renowned Armstrong historian Ricky Riccardi (sponsored by Dave and Janet Wenzel), with an appearance by The University of Scranton Jazz Band. Houlihan-McLean Center. Free. Call 570-941-7624 or email music@scranton.edu.





May 25 10:45 a.m. Graduate Degree Commencement. Byron Recreation Complex. Call 570-941-7401 or email info@scranton.edu.

May 25 4 p.m. Commencement Baccalaureate Mass. Byron Recreation Complex. Call 570-941-7401 or email info@scranton.edu.

May 26 noon. Undergraduate Commencement. Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza. Wilkes-Barre. Call 570-941-7401 or email info@scranton.edu.

Schemel Forum Courses

Tuesdays: Feb. 5, 12, 19, 26 & Mar. 5, 19 6 p.m. Schemel Forum Evening Course: “Kurt Vonnegut & the Narrative of Trauma” presented by Joe Kraus, chair and professor, Department of English and Theatre, The University of Scranton. Weinberg Memorial Library. Registration required. Fees vary. Call 570-941-6206 or emailalicen.morrison@scranton.edu.

Wednesdays: Mar. 20, 27 & Apr. 3, 10, 17, 24 6 p.m. Schemel Forum Evening Course: “Color: Perceptions in Science, Art and Society” presented by Janice Voltzow, Ph.D., professor of biology, The University of Scranton and colleagues from across The University of Scranton. Weinberg Memorial Library. Registration required. Fees vary. Call 570-941-6206 or email alicen.morrison@scranton.edu.

Tuesdays, Apr. 2, 9, 16, 23, 30 & May 7 6 p.m. Schemel Forum Evening Course: “Ben Franklin as a Marketing Pioneer” presented by Abhijit Roy, D.B.A., professor of marketing, Kania School of Management, The University of Scranton. Weinberg Memorial Library. Registration required. Fees vary. Call 570-941-6206 or emailalicen.morrison@scranton.edu.