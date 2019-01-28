— Courtesy of Honesdale Borough

“I wish to remind all property owners that all sidewalks in Honesdale Borough need to be cleared by 5 PM on Wednesday following Tuesday’s expected snowfall,” announced Robert Jennings, Safety Committee Chairman, January 28, 2019.

The Honesdale Police Department will issue citations to any violators.

The citations are being issued under Section 3.6 of the Quality of Life Ordinance as amended, which states:

“Every owner, tenant, occupant, lessee, property agent, or any other person (collectively the responsible person) who is responsible for any property within the Borough shall do the following: Snow and ice shall be removed from all sidewalks with the Borough no later than 5 PM the day following cessation of a continuously accumulating snowfall.

"Thereafter, any and all sidewalks shall be kept clear of snow and ice to allow safe passage thereon.”