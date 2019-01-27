Wilkes University awarded 384 bachelor's, master's and doctoral degrees to students who completed their degree requirements at the conclusion of the fall 2018 semester.

Kaelin Anderson of Honesdale, PA (18431) received a Master of Science in Education.

Kelly Assenza of Lake Ariel, PA (18436) received a Master of Science in Education.

Kelly Egan of Beach Lake, PA (18405) received a Bachelor of Science in Environmental Engineering.

Alexandria Gartner of Stroudsburg, PA (18301) received a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology.