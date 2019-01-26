STATE — State Senator Lisa Boscola announced the re-introduction of “Christine’s Law,” which would require all drivers to clear snow and ice from their vehicles within 24 hours following winter storms.

Senator Daniel Laughlin (R-Erie) is joining the effort as a lead sponsor of the bill this session.

“Christine’s Law is a commonsense proposal to protect motorists and their passengers from the dangers of flying snow and ice missiles,” Boscola (D-Northampton/Lehigh) said. “The seriousness of this issue was made obvious again last week following the heavy amounts of snow, ice and rain from last week’s winter storm.”

On Tuesday, a 65-year-old passenger was injured and required transport to a local hospital when ice struck the vehicle he was in while driving on I-80 East in Monroe County. The ice dislodged from a tractor trailer traveling west on the highway -- an eerily similar instance to the tragedy that prompted Senator Boscola to push for a tougher law.

In 2004 on Christmas day, Christine Lambert of Palmer Township, Northampton County, was killed when a chunk of ice from a truck flew off its roof and crashed through her windshield. The tragedy could have been avoided had the trucker simply cleaned off the top of the truck.

“We are in the middle of the winter season and the recent snow and ice storm resulted in more incidents where vehicles were struck by snow and ice falling off vehicles,” Boscola added. “My legislation is a matter