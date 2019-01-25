Join us for an evening of excellent music at The Cooperage on Saturday, January 26, 2019 at 7:00pm, doors open at 6:30pm. The first performer will be Arrah Fisher, followed by visiting musician Roger Harvey! There is a suggested donation of $10 per person at the door and this event is BYOB.

Coming of age in Pennsylvania’s snowbelt and traveling with bands since before he was a teenager, Roger Harvey began cutting his songwriting teeth in his early 20s as Dandelion Snow while laying down new roots in Kings County, Brooklyn.

Relocating back to his home state in 2010 to form the punk act White Wives, he quickly began collecting new material.

After befriending producer/multi-instrumentalist J. Vega in 2012, the two holed up for over a year in Vega’s The Wilderness Recording Studio, to piece together a new album, Twelve Houses, with the help of nearly a dozen friends and local music makers.

Starting as a single recording session and evolving into the accidental formation of a live band.

Harvey and Vega convened with drummer Erik Pitluga and bassist Josh Hovanec to bring the songs to the stage.

As heartbreaking as it is uplifting, Twelve Houses is a fiercely deliberate case study on nostalgia, perspective, and transformation. A beautifully lush record connected by recurring themes and symbolism, the album veers effortlessly from guitar rock to psychedelia, at times intimately minimal and others instrumentally oversaturated, Twelve Houses sounds like the record Jeff Mangum would have made if he’d grown up in the 90s.

Arrah Fisher is a singer-songwriter, guitarist, and former front woman of Arrah and the Ferns. Originally from Indiana, Fisher has spent the last decade residing and creating music in Philly during which she and The Ferns frequently toured nationally. She has relocated to Honesdale, PA where she works at The Cooperage Project as our Program Coordinator.

Fisher’s warm guitars, ethereal vocals, infectious melodies, and dark undertones blend influences of folk, country, indie-pop, soul and blues.