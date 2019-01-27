The Holiday Toy Drive, brought to you by The ZIPPER JUNCTION Project™, had great success in 2018 with over $80,000.00 in toys, gifts, and monetary donations collected to help over 700 children whose families applied for assistance. The organization wishes to thank all who helped in achieving the goals of providing gifts for children living in Wayne & Pike Counties. This was only possible due to the support of many businesses, organizations, and community members who partnered to Host a Toy Collection Box or Host an Event sharing the proceeds with the organization, as well as the many volunteers who went above and beyond to provide their time to make it all a success.

This program would also not have been possible without the support of The Wayne County Ford & Bold Gold Media Holiday Toy Drive Challenge and everyone involved, who with the community’s support, filled over seven pickup trucks with toys this year. The organization would also like to thank everyone involved with The Stourbridge Line Santa Express, individuals or groups who hosted events, and the many sponsors who supported the program.

“For several weeks, and specifically the last few days during distribution, I worked alongside some 50 individuals with hearts so big that their love and compassion for others is almost limitless. These angels on earth are white collar and blue, students and teachers, business owners and retirees, a full cross section of our community. They worked together tirelessly to assure happiness for others. I am in awe of them, inspired by them, humbled by them. This selfless group of incredible people listened to a pretty nutty guy’s ideas and took it on as their own. They turned it into something that should inspire everyone to see the good, and work together towards a worthy and common goal. I sincerely thank this group of people I am so lucky to call my friends. Thank you to them for being part of The ZIPPER JUNCTION Project™ team, and for bringing round two of The Holiday Toy Drive to life for hundreds of deserving kids.”, said Jim Zumpone, Chief Visionary and Founder of The ZIPPER JUNCTION Project™.

The ZIPPER JUNCTION Project™ needed the help of many volunteers to Leverage Skills to successfully accomplish this huge event. By Igniting Passions in people within the community, The Holiday Toy Drive was only the beginning of how The ZIPPER JUNCTION Project™ and collective community efforts can ensure they are Building Futures that are happy, meaningful, bright and positive for kids AND communities. The organization is thankful to everyone who made this event the best it could be in 2018.

The Holiday Toy Drive in Wayne & Pike Counties is an annual event. The ZIPPER JUNCTION Project™ invites everyone to consider participating in 2019 to help make a difference in the lives of the community’s children!

For more information, pictures and video about this year’s program, or to sign up for their newsletter to learn about all upcoming events, visit their website www.ZipperJunction.org. Please feel free to contact The ZIPPER JUNCTION Project™ with any questions you may have.