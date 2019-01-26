STATE — Nearly 600 members of the Pennsylvania Department of Military and Veterans Affairs (DMVA), including Pennsylvania National Guard (PNG) soldiers and airmen, DMVA state employees, and department contractors responded to Winter Storm Harper over the past weekend.

The team supported several Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency (PEMA) missions during the treacherous weather. In particular, the PNG strategically dispatched teams of responders throughout the commonwealth that were ready to aid the Pennsylvania State Police and Pennsylvania Department of Transportation as needed with emergency responses during the significant winter storm.

“The Pennsylvania National Guard has been called to duty numerous times over the past year for winter storms, spring and summer flooding, and hurricanes. We are all extremely proud of team DMVA and their tremendous commitment to always be ready when the nation or commonwealth calls,” said Maj. Gen. Tony Carrelli, Pennsylvania’s adjutant general and head of the DMVA. “We are also fortunate to have such great partnerships with numerous state and federal agencies, which enable us to quickly and seamlessly activate and deploy our forces to maximize safety and security for our citizens during times of emergency.”

Founded in 1747, the PNG is one of the largest National Guards in the nation and is comprised of nearly 20,000 soldiers and airmen who reside in every county across the commonwealth. The PNG is part of the DMVA’s dual mission, which also includes supporting Pennsylvania’s nearly 800,000 veterans.