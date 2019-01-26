WAYMART—After several months devoid a permanent zoning officer following the retirement of Jim Bridges, the Waymart Borough council was approached at their January meeting by Northeast Inspection Consultants (NEIC) to perform zoning duties for the borough.

NEIC representatives Debbie Gillette and Ken Marino were present at the meeting to pitch their services.

Gillette noted NEIC caters to 50 municipalities including several in Wayne County.

Based in Childs, NEIC utilizes local inspectors from Wayne, Lackawanna and Pike counties with a background in carpentry to provide zoning and uniform construction code inspection services.

Marino noted he and his brothers bring to the table experience in carpentry, masonry, plumbing and heating useful in answering client questions questions and in presenting minimum code compliance.

“We're not going to tell you to build the Taj Mahal because we think it should be built like that. We're going to tell you what's the minimum code compliance to be safe.”

Council decided more information was needed before proceeding and moved to investigate NEIC's rates and services.

Part of this involves potentially taking steps to cease services with their current inspector when their contract expires if need be.

More information is expected to be available at next month's meeting.

In the meantime, Councilor Shane Bayly will continue to address the Borough's needs as temporary zoning officer.

Police and fire reports

Waymart Police Chief Fred Glavich reported the department responded to a total of 41 calls in the month of December.

Waymart police responded to two abandoned vehicles, one disabled vehicle, two assists of other police agencies, two harassments, four welfare checks, four noise complaints, three motorist assists, one residence check, and four suspicious persons.

The department issued two traffic verbal warnings, three written warnings and two traffic citations.

Waymart police conducted 15 investigations and issued three ordinance tickets.

Correspondence from Cottage Hose noted the company had 17 dispatches and 17 responses in December, bringing the total to 245 dispatches for 2018.