REGION — Wilkes University Provost Dr. Anne Skleder announced the Dean's List for the fall 2018 semester. To be named to the Dean's List, students must obtain a minimum 3.5 grade point average and carried at least 12 credits.

• Liam Bartko of Lake Ariel

• Alyssa DeKenipp of Lake Ariel

•Kelly Egan of Beach Lake

•Mackenzie Egan of Beach Lake

• Sarah Hughes of Lake Ariel

•Sara Kizer of Beach Lake

•Kelsey Phillips of Hawley

• Catherine Tuman of Lake Arie

• Cristofer Vlacich of Honesdale

• Bradley Welsh of Honesdale

• Rachel Windhorn of Beach Lake

About Wilkes University:

Wilkes University is an independent institution of higher education dedicated to academic and intellectual excellence through mentoring in the liberal arts, sciences, and professional programs. Founded in 1933, the university is on a mission to create one of the great small universities, offering all of the programs, activities, and opportunities of a large, research university in the intimate, caring, and mentoring environment of a small, liberal arts college, at a cost that is increasingly competitive with public universities. In addition to 47 undergraduate majors, Wilkes offers the doctor of nursing practice, doctor of education and doctor of pharmacy degrees and more than a dozen master's degree programs, including the master of business administration and master of fine arts in creative writing. Learn more at www.wilkes.edu