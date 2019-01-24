REGION—Volunteer teams from Growing Older Together (GOT) and Sustainable Energy Education and Development Support (SEEDS) recently completed a joint project of energy-efficiency upgrades for local senior citizens who are members of GOT.

Volunteers replaced incandescent and CFL lightbulbs with free LEDs for the most frequently used light fixtures in participating members’ homes. They installed 418 free LED bulbs and recycled the old bulbs in an environmentally safe way.

They also installed outlet gaskets and outlet plugs on all outlets and switches located on exterior walls. None of this would have been possible without the John and Helen Villaume Foundation and PPL's support of SEEDS energy efficiency programs.

Barbara Leo, David Ford, Denise Bussiere, Kathy Dodge, Pete Synder, Jim Sanders, and Pat Sanders, all of whom are involved in both SEEDS and GOT, performed the upgrades to help GOT members save on their energy bills and at the same time benefit the environment by reducing energy consumption.

LED bulbs typically use 80%-90% less electricity than incandescent bulbs, so their use will result in significant savings on members’ energy bills. In addition to lasting over 20 years and reducing the hassle of replacing burnt-out bulbs, LEDs operate much cooler than incandescent light bulbs, are much more resistant to breakage, contain no toxic materials, and are 100% recyclable.

Insulating outlet gaskets on outlet and switch boxes on exterior walls is an easy fix to address energy loss. Those boxes are a significant source of heat loss and cold air penetration. A small gap around a single outlet box may seem insignificant; however, multiple small gaps are equivalent to having a large hole in your wall.

The mission of GOT is to give older adult residents in Wayne County, PA, Sullivan County, NY and surrounding areas both the practical means and the social connections to live independently in their homes. Visit got.clubexpress.com.

The mission of SEEDS is to promote energy efficiency, renewable energy and sustainable living. SEEDS is involved with many community organizations, as well as the Wayne County Commissioner's Wayne Tomorrow initiative, to make sure their mission aligns with the needs of our community. For more information, visit www.SeedsGroup.net or contact Sandy at (570) 245 - 1256; email Sandy@SeedsGroup.net.