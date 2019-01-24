STATE — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) today announced that the Wilkes-Barre Driver License Center at 1085 Hanover Street in Wilkes-Barre reopenED Thursday, January 24 for driver licensing and photo services. The center was closed on January 8 for renovations.

The Tunkhannock Driver License Center at 600 Hunter Highway, Suite 12, Tunkhannock, which has been operating under extended hours while the Wilkes-Barre center was closed, will resume normal operating hours of Fridays from 9:30 a.m. to 3:15 p.m. and photo center hours of Fridays and Saturdays from 8:30 a.m. to 4:15 p.m.

Customers may also obtain a variety of driver and vehicle products and services online through PennDOT’s Driver and Vehicle Services website, www.dmv.pa.gov. Driver and vehicle online services are available 24-hours-a-day, seven-days-a-week and include driver’s license, photo ID and vehicle registration renewals; driver-history services; changes of address; driver license and vehicle registration restoration letters; ability to pay driver license or vehicle insurance restoration fee; driver license and photo ID duplicates; and driver exam scheduling. There are no additional fees for using online services.

We appreciate our customers’ patience and understanding during this time and are pleased to announce the reopening of the Wilkes-Barre center.