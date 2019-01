Wayne County Community Foundation's Youth Advisory Committee recently helped fund an eighth-grade project where students from the Wallenpaupack Area Middle School will complete STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, Mathematics) problem solving tasks. Pictured above are from left: Mr. William Gershey, Mrs. Danielle Mangan, Abbigail Moore, Austin Armstrong, Charles Hzamm, Aidan Fitzgerald, Mr. Brett Buselli.