HONESDALE, PA – On October 25, 2018, JHA Companies relocated its Wayne County office from 1131 Texas Palmyra Highway into the offices of Keystone Consulting & Associates at 6 Laurel Hill Drive in Honesdale.

Pictured (left to right): Todd Jacobs, PLS, President of JHA Companies, Joseph Hunt, PLS, PE, Owner of JHA Companies, Michael Propst, PE, Owner of Keystone Consulting & Associates, and Gary Burcher, former Managing Partner of Keystone Consulting & Associates.

Joe Hunt said, “We’re honored to have the opportunity to pick up where Mike and the KCA staff have left off, continuing to serve past and present clients of the Northern Pocono and Southern Catskill Regions.” Mike Propst has served the area as a civil/structural engineer since 1976. JHA would like to wish Mike and Gary well on their well-deserved retirement.

With the closing of Keystone Consulting & Associates, JHA welcomed two KCA employees to the JHA team: Wendy Samson and Phil Raub. Wendy will continue to work from the Honesdale office at Laurel Hill Drive in an administrative role, and Phil will be working from JHA’s Moosic location in Lackawanna County as a CAD Designer.

JHA Companies is one team operating from eight locations with highly-qualified Civil and Environmental Engineers, Land Surveyors, Environmental Scientists, Wastewater Treatment Plant Operators, GIS Technicians, Building Code Officials, and Sewage Enforcement Officers. JHA’s mission is to provide their clients with exceptional services to achieve their project objectives, while fulfilling their regulatory obligations.

“We are thrilled to be offering our services in the heart of Wayne County,” explained Joe Hunt. “Honesdale is a special town to me, with a rich history and a bright future. Honesdale also happens to be my birthplace, making it very gratifying on a personal level. My commute to college often took me past the Propst Associates office, and I would wonder if I might work there one day. Life took me a different direction; however, here we are moving our office here.”

JHA currently has eight office locations throughout northeastern Pennsylvania, New York, and Ohio. Visit their website at jhacompanies.com for an in-depth company profile and details of their full range of services.