The Delaware Valley Arts Alliance is excited to announce its 2019 winter Salon Series, featuring free arts events on Saturday afternoons throughout the winter.

The series kicks off at 2pm on February 9 with the documentary “More Art Upstairs.” The film follows four artists who venture outside Manhattan’s art world to Grand Rapids, Michigan where they vie for critical recognition and to win over the public, who vote on which art wins half of the $500,000 prize money. ArtPrize, the most highly attended art show in the world, awards cash prizes larger than all other competitions combined.

On Saturday, February 23 at 2pm, the series will continue with noted actor Oliver King bringing to life the words of the renowned abolitionist, poet, and statesman Frederick Douglass. “Frederick Douglass was a catalyst. He had a prophetic nature about him, always questioning his state of being, ‘Why am I a slave in this country? Why are we chained and treated like animals?’” says Oliver King. “He was determined to escape bondage and never die a slave. He knew that one day he would be free. If not for him, we would not have Martin Luther King, Oprah Winfrey, or President Barack and Michelle Obama.”

King will perform Douglass’s legendary speech “What to the American Slave is the Fourth of July?,” which Douglass first presented at Corinthian Hall in Rochester, NY on July 5, 1852, more than a decade before Abraham Lincoln issued the Emancipation Proclamation on January 1, 1863.

The Salon Series continues on Saturday, March 2 with an old-school salon-style event, featuring an artist talk with DVAA’s 2019 Artist Fellowship Recipient in Painting and a reading by the 2019 Artist Fellowship Recipient in Literature - Fiction. Each will give a public talk about their work followed by a moderated conversation.

Following on Saturday, March 16 will be a performance of Natalia Zukerman’s ‘The Women Who Rode Away.” Featuring original music and projected paintings by Zukerman. This intimate performance recounts the artist's journey of finding her own voice through the stories of the women in her life that paved the way.

2019’s Salon Series wraps up on Saturday, March 23, with a family friendly show that welcomes audience participation. “Roald Dahl’s Villains on Trial” moderated by One Grand Books founder Aaron Hicklin asks the question, “who is the most villainous villain of all?” An interactive theater performance in the format of a panel debate will feature The Twits, the Grand High Witch, The Giants and Miss Trunchbull. Who will get your vote?

DVAA is located at 37 Main Street, Narrowsburg, NY, and the events will take place at 2pm on the second floor in the intimate Krause Recital Hall.

Admission is free, and donations are appreciated. Seating is limited and available on a first-come, first-serve basis. Schedule is subject to change due to weather and circumstances beyond our control. Please call ahead to confirm each event. More information is available by calling 845-252-7576 or visiting DVAA’s website, delawarevalleyartsalliance.org.

The activities of the Delaware Valley Arts Alliance are made possible in part by a grant from the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of Governor Andrew Cuomo and the New York State Legislature.