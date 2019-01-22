ALLENTOWN — PPL Electric Utilities has launched the PPL Marketplace to help customers buy discounted energy-efficient products to help them save money.

The site features a selection of ENERGY STAR® certified products including LED lighting, advanced power strips, smart thermostats, weatherization and much more.

“We’re excited to be able to combine the convenience of online shopping with the importance of energy efficiency,” said Mary Ann Merenda, manager of PPL’s residential energy efficiency programs. “Using our existing programs, customers have saved millions of dollars in energy costs over the years. The PPL Marketplace certainly will add to those savings.”

The online marketplace simplifies the experience of buying energy-efficient products by eliminating rebate paperwork and instantly applying incentives into the final purchase price.

Customers can reach the PPL Marketplace through a link on the residential page at pplelectricsavings.com. Online ads for the marketplace also will have links to the site.

Customers using the marketplace must first register using their PPL account number and zip code. Each product has a limit per customer account. Shipping is FREE for orders $35 and over. Any orders $34.99 and under will be billed a $5 shipping fee per order.

The PPL Marketplace is operated for PPL by Energy Federation, Inc., which has a customer service department that will answer all questions regarding orders, shipping, and payments.

PPL Electric Utilities provides electric delivery service to more than 1.4 million homes and businesses in Pennsylvania and ranks among the best utility companies in the country for customer service and reliability. PPL Electric Utilities is a major employer in the communities it serves. It is a subsidiary of PPL Corporation (NYSE: PPL). For more information visit www.pplelectric.com.