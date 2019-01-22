Honesdale High School continues to run its Interact Club, a service organization partnering with the local Rotary Club. This “junior” Rotary Club helps the Rotarians with various community projects throughout the year. One of the featured initiatives is the Kids Care Program.

Students from Honesdale High School work with kids at the Stourbridge Primary Center and the Lakeside Elementary School on a monthly basis. The high school students provide mentoring and companionship to the younger children. In the fall the Interact Club students accompanied the elementary kids to the Himalayan Institute, where they climbed trees in the apple orchards, ate doughnuts, and drank apple cider they pressed themselves.

On other occasions the students got together at the Lakeside Elementary School for crafts, games in the gym, and snack time. Another highlight this year was a trip to the Sports Factory of NEPA and Balance Gymnastics, where high school and elementary students were able to join in physical fitness exercises and athletic games. All the Interact Club members and elementary kids are greatly anticipating the annual swimming trip to Woodloch in the spring.

The Kids Care program facilitators are Natasha Valerio and Amy Lesek at Honesdale High School, Lisa Corcoran at the Stourbridge Primary Center, and Nicole Curtis at the Lakeside Elementary School.

Mrs. Valerio stated, “The program is great for the elementary students. It gives them someone to look up to; someone who is a positive influence; someone who serves as a positive role model.

"The activities are the highlight of the month for some of the elementary kids. It really motivates them to make good choices and be good citizens.”