Due to the forecast of serious winter weather over the weekend the screening of the film Far From The Tree at The Cooperage in Honesdale, PA has be rescheduled to Sunday, February 3, 2019 at 3:00pm. Discover the courage of compassion through the eyes of parents journeying towards acceptance of their one-of-a-kind kids.

Based on The New York Times bestseller by Andrew Solomon, Far From the Tree is an intimate, profoundly human look at families raising children society deems “abnormal”: a mother and son determined to show the world that his Down syndrome does not define him; a couple learning to communicate with their bright but nonverbal autistic son; a young woman dealing with what it means to be the only little person in her family; and parents whose deep love for their son persists even after he has committed an unspeakable crime.

Tracing their joys, challenges, tragedies, and triumphs, Far From the Tree invites viewers to rethink what it means to be a “normal family.”

Light refreshments will be provided thanks to the Human Resources Center. Doors will be open at 2:30pm. Donations will be collected at the door.

This event made possible with support from the Community Vocational Services.