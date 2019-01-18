HONESDALE — If a state of emergency is declared or local Emergency Management officials determine the roads are unsafe for travel in the next several days, Wayne Memorial Hospital (WMH) satellite offices and Wayne Memorial Community Health Center (WMCHC) doctor/provider offices in the impacted areas will close on Monday, January 21st. One office, the Hamlin Family Health Center, will definitely be closed on Sunday, January 20.

Patients with scheduled appointments on Monday for any Wayne Memorial outpatient service (mammography, CT, MRI, blood work, physical therapy, etc.) in an office other than the hospital or with any Wayne Memorial doctor or other provider should call ahead to be sure they can be accommodated.

Outpatient facilities affected are located in Honesdale, Hamlin, Waymart, Carbondale, Forest City, Tafton, Lords Valley, Lake Como.

“Our intent is to stay open as much as we can,” said Frederick Jackson, executive director WMCHC, “but we do not want to put our patients or our staff in jeopardy if the weather prohibits travel.”

As of today, the National Weather Service is predicting heavy snow over the weekend and arctic temperatures on Monday for the Wayne Memorial service area, which includes Wayne and Pike counties, as well as the Greater Carbondale region of Lackawanna and Susquehanna counties.

Wayne Memorial Hospital, which has an emergency preparedness plan in place, will remain open 24/7. For phone numbers for the satellite offices, visit www.wmh.org or call (570) 253-8100.