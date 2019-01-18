Honesdale, PA – Ten employees, each with five years of service, were recognized at The Honesdale National Bank’s Annual Employee Recognition Dinner held at Lukan’s Farm Resort. David Raven, HNB President & CEO, presided over the program and offered his gratitude for the employees’ service and dedication.

The employees each received a special gift in recognition of their five years of service.

Those recognized were William Carmody, Financial Consultant, HNB Corporate Center; Charlie Curtin, Vice President, Trust Officer, HNB Corporate Center; Nick D’Alberto, Assistant Vice President, Branch Manager, 733 Main Street Office; Ann Marie Grado, Loan Closing Coordinator, HNB Mortgage Center; Jennifer Jaycox, Vice President, Chief Operations Officer, HNB Corporate Center; Kathryn Jonas, Head Teller/CSR, Forest City Office; Lori Keller, Mortgage Underwriter, HNB Mortgage Center; Jamie Shnipes, Teller/CSR, Eynon Office; Lisa Valentine, Head Teller/CSR, Clarks Summit Office; and Judy Williams, Loan Closing Coordinator, HNB Mortgage Center.

The Honesdale National Bank, established in 1836, holds the distinction of being the area’s oldest independent community bank headquartered in Northeastern PA, with offices in Wayne, Pike, Susquehanna, Lackawanna and Luzerne Counties. The Honesdale National Bank offers personal banking, business banking and wealth solutions. For more information on HNB’s products and services, visit www.hnbbank.bank.