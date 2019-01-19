Want to Go to an Island in Maine for Free?

Northeast Pa. Audubon is offering a full scholarship for an adult and a related child to attend a family camp on beautiful Hog Island in Maine. This year, it will be from August 11 to 16, 2019. This is open to children ages eight to thirteen. The adult can be anyone related to the child. One of them must be from Pike, Wayne, Susquehanna, or Lackawanna County in PA.

Eric Snyder, from the camp’s staff, will present a program about Hog Island on Tuesday, February 12th at the Wayne County Public Library in Honesdale from 5:30 to 6:30 PM. Eric will tell us all about the island, about how they help puffins and other shore birds on nesting islands, and what it is like going to camp there. Families are welcome to come learn more about the scholarship opportunity. A children’s activity and some very special treats will be available.

The scholarship application can be found at Northeast Pa. Audubon’s website: www.nepaaudubon.org and information about Hog Island camps can be found at http://hogisland.audubon.org Northeast Pa. Audubon can also be reached by calling 570-253-9250 or emailing audubonworks@gmail.com.

(Use of the library’s rooms by Northeast Pa. Audubon does not constitute an endorsement by the library of the group’s policies or beliefs.)