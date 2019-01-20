TEXAS TOWNSHIP—A three-month robbery investigation made headway Wednesday afternoon with the arrest of Terrell O'Neal Boozer, 31 of Philadelphia.

Boozer was charged with two felony counts of Conspiracy to Commit Robbery relating to an incident which took place on October 19, 2018.

On that day, at 6:30 in the morning, Boozer and two accomplices allegedly robbed the Tri-State Tobacco store on Grandview Avenue, making off with over $19,000 states a release from Wayne County District Attorney Patrick Robinson.

The defendant was arrested in Philadelphia Thursday, January 10, on a traffic violation

Boozer was arraigned before Magisterial District Judge Linus Myers and is being held in the Wayne County Correctional Facility on $150,000 bail.

He is expected to appear in court on January 23, 2019.

In a press conference after the arraignment, Robinson said of the robbery, “It's not something that should be happening in Wayne County. We will address it appropriately.”

Of Boozer's two accomplices, Robinson explained investigators are aware of the identity of one.

“He's in the system and he will be brought to Waymart state penitentiary we believe next week,” said the DA.

Robinson stated the incident is related to an ongoing investigation in the Blooming Grove Barracks which helped investigators identify two of the three suspects.

Robinson noted in a release PSP “...did an outstanding job investigating this case.”

PSP Spokesperson Trooper Robert Urban stated Wednesday, “Anytime something like this happens, it doesn't get put on the back burner. We work on it vigilantly and we'll get it done.”