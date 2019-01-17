REGION – Weis Markets today announced it has accelerated store shipments of high-demand items purchased by customers who use SNAP benefits – formerly known as Food Stamps – to purchase their groceries. Due to the government shutdown, SNAP recipients in its seven-state market area are receiving their SNAP benefits beginning Thursday, January 17.

Weis Markets operates stores in Pennsylvania, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, Virginia, Delaware and West Virginia.

“As a result of the shutdown, customers who use SNAP to purchase their groceries will receive their February benefits this week — essentially two to three weeks ahead of schedule,” said Kurt Schertle, Weis Markets’ Chief Operating Officer. “To meet this early demand, we have moved up our delivery schedules to ensure that we are in stock for our customers. We are doubly prepared for this increase in demand due to predictions of snow in many of our markets.”

Schertle noted, “As a company that supplies its own stores and operates its own dairy, our procurement and distribution teams are able to respond quickly and adjust to meet this early demand.”