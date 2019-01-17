The Trading Post at Lakeside Elementary began as a way to get donations from the community into the hands of students who need them. Coats, boots, winter gear, school supplies and snacks filled a closet at the elementary school.

Teachers would come to Mrs. Curtis and ask for things that their students needed. However we felt as if we were missing the opportunity to serve more students directly. We wanted to allow students to fill their own needs in a fun way.

Mrs. Rickard and Mrs. Curtis discussed the idea of a school store that would be open to everyone, and thus the current Trading Post was born.

Students can trade "Lakeside Loot" or items for things they want or need. Fifth grade students are in charge of running the store. They do an excellent job of sorting through donations, deciding on prices and trading with students. It allows all of our students, no matter what their socioeconomic group to feel comfortable acquiring the things that they need.

During this holiday season, faculty and staff have provided gift items for students to "purchase" for friends and family, adding another level of shopping excitement.

The Trading Post had evolved into more than we could have ever imagined at the onset of the project. We love how it brings our school and community together, to provide for the needs of our students. If you would like to make a donation to the Trading Post you can contact Mrs. Nicole Curtis at Lakeside Elementary School in Honesdale.