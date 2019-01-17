HONESDALE - Honesdale Borough Councilors and Mayor Sarah Canfield would like to remind residents and visitors that not only due to the impending storms, but that overnight parking on Borough streets is prohibited between the hours of 2 a.m. to 6 a.m. from December 1 to March 1 each year so that public works crews can treat road surfaces.

The Honesdale Police Department will issue violation notices to vehicle owners.

During the impending storms, residents are asked to find alternate off street parking so that Public Works drivers will be able to plow and stay ahead of the accumulation of ice and/or snow.

Please limit travel during these time periods.