PRESTON — The Wayne County Coroner was called to the scene of a fatal motor vehicle incident January 17, 2019 in Preston Township, Rt. 247 in the area of 3000 Creamton Drive.

At 6:35 AM, Wayne County Coroner Edward Howell pronounced 27 year old female Daisha M. Kane of Hancock, New York dead at the scene.

An autopsy will be scheduled to determine the cause and manner of death.