SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY — The Rail-Trail Council (RTC) of Northeastern Pennsylvania is pleased to report that a section of the D&H Rail-Trail will re-open on Saturday, January 19th. The D&H Rail-Trail from Simpson at Morse Ave to Union Dale had been closed for a UGI pipeline project and subsequent trail restoration. The 4-mile trail section from Simpson to Forest City at Commerce Boulevard is now restored with drainage and trail resurfacing. The opening comes just in time for snowmobiles to use the trail with the impending snow this weekend. The trail from Forest City north to Union Dale, remains closed, with trail restoration work continuing through the winter. The parallel O&W Rail-Trail is open from Simpson north.

The Rail-Trail Council partners with a local snowmobile club to allow snowmobiling on the D&H (“A”) Trail and the O&W (“B”) Trail. Snowmobilers must have a trail pass obtained through NEP Sno-Trails (www.nepsnotrails.com). The trail is groomed and maintained by the club. The trail from Simpson to Forest City will be open to all trail users on Saturday, January 19th. The D&H Rail-Trail is also open for all trail users from Union Dale north. Please contact the Rail-Trail Council at trails@nep.net or 570-679-9300 with any questions.