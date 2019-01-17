Washington, D.C.- Congressman Tom Marino (PA-12) released the following statement announcing his resignation from the United States House of Representatives.

Rep. Marino said the following:

“As of January 23, 2019, I am officially stepping down from Congress. Having spent over two decades serving the public, I have chosen to take a position in the private sector where I can use both my legal and business experience to create jobs around the nation. I want to thank the people of the 12th Congressional District of Pennsylvania for the faith they have placed in me to represent them in Congress. It truly has been one of the greatest honors of my life. I worked in Congress to fight for the hardworking people of our region and I am proud of the work we have accomplished. I am confident that the area will continue to thrive.”

Congressman Tom Marino has accomplished a great deal over his career in the United States Congress, passing eight bills into law during two Presidential administrations, including:

H.R. 348, RAPID Act- Streamlines the approval and permitting process for federally-funded energy, critical infrastructure, and other vital construction projects. S. 238, the Eric Williams Correctional Officer Protection Act- Mandates that pepper spray be provided to Bureau of Prisons officers in high and medium security prisons; named in memory of Corrections Officer Eric Williams, who was murdered in a federal prison in our region.

H.R. 366, Animal Fighting Spectator Prohibition Act of 2013- Prohibits any person from knowingly attending-or causing a minor to attend- an animal fighting venture. Offenders will be subject to fines and potential imprisonment.

Congressman Marino also led the effort to help secure funding so our region can benefit from rural broadband access.

Congressman Marino has been very active in Foster Care policy in Congress and has served as the Co-Chair of the Foster Youth Caucus. Tom has also served as the Co-Chair of both the Cystic Fibrosis and Kidney Caucuses.

Congressman Marino was elected in 2010, defeating a Democratic incumbent by 10 points. He has been re-elected by wide margins in four additional elections. Congressman Marino has served as a U.S. Attorney, District Attorney, and Assistant District Attorney. He has never lost an election.

Congressman Marino and his wife Edie reside outside Williamsport with their two children.