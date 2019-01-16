Wednesday

Jan 16, 2019 at 4:08 PM


The Wayne County Community Foundation is giving its financial support to
fund a four-day music camp this summer.  This will be an intergenerational
program of hands-on learning about folk music instruments.  The program will
also include exposure to a wide variety of string instruments and education
about different cultures through their music.
In photo:  L. to R.  Jane Varcoe, WCCF Grants Committee and Kate Baxter,
Bethany Public Library Librarian.