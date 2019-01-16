WAYNE COUNTY—Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) had a busy Friday, responding to two separate incidents in Wayne County.

Around 3:00 a.m., Friday morning, troopers from the Honesdale barracks responded to an attempted home invasion near Boyds Mills.

According to a police report filed by investigating officer Trooper John D. Decker, a man named Adam Gelatt, 36 of Milanville, arrived at the rear entrance to the residence of 90-year-old William Gabriellini, early Friday morning.

The report states Gelatt “...repeatedly banged on the door,” and “...told Gabriellini that he wanted to come inside and he wanted a cigarette.”

Answering the door with revolver in hand, Gabriellini refused entrance and told Gelatt to leave.

“Gelatt then told Gabriellini that he was coming inside anyway and then pulled what Gabriellini thought was a gun out of his pocket,” states the report.

Gabriellini responded by raising and firing his revolver, hitting Gelatt in the leg.

The homeowner then locked the door, barricaded himself in his bedroom, and called 911.

The report states PSP found Gelatt on the porch with what appeared to be a gunshot wound in the leg.

He was transported to CMC Hospital for treatment with charges expected to be filed against him.

Resisting arrest/Police assault

In a separate incident taking place Friday afternoon, PSP Trooper Carl Szymanski and Trooper Randall Troiani were assaulted by Michael A. Casabianca attempting to take him into custody.

According to a police report filed by Trooper Decker, just before 3:00 p.m., Szymanski was responding “...for the report of a male walking that had numerous warrants out for his arrest.”

He found Casabianca walking on Advent Road toward Route 191 near Lake Ariel and asked him to come with him as there were warrants out for his arrest.

Casabianca refused and started to walk away at which point, Szymanski grabbed him to try and take him into custody.

“Casabianca immediately began to resist the arrest by grabbing Tpr. Szymanski by the head and neck,” states the report. “Casabianca then scratched and gouged at the eyes of Tpr. Szymanski repeatedly while trying to escape.”

The trooper was also headbutted in the face at least twice during the scuffle, and eventually, Casabianca was able to break free, fleeing on foot.

According to the report, Szymanski received several injuries “...including numerous scratch and gouge marks on his face, gouge marks on his left eye ball, numerous scratches on his throat, neck and chest, possibly a broken nose, cuts and gouge marks in and on his mouth, bruises and cuts on his right knee and leg.”

Casabianca was later tracked down and taken into custody by Troiani and Trooper Terrance Branning.

While being escorted to the vehicle, Casabianca spit on Troiani's right cheek and eye, “...causing him to come in contact with the saliva and blood of Casabianca,” states the police report, noting charges have been filed against him.