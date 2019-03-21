When I first heard the term “Dutch Baby,” I’ll admit, I was bewildered. Research regarding the origins of the dish explained it’s a cross between a pancake and a crepe, but baked. The batter fluffs up during cooking, and each one has a unique shape. They’re mesmerizing to watch rise through the oven glass door while they cook.

The dish originated in Germany and was first served in the United States in the early 1900s at Manca’s, a diner in Seattle. The owner’s daughter coined the name Dutch Baby, presumably the result of an Americanization of Deutsch into Dutch.

Dutch Babies are traditionally filled with sweet ingredients such as apples, raisins, powdered sugar and honey. These are all variations of the savory versions that my family enjoys.



HAM AND SAUSAGE DUTCH BABY



• 4 oz. breakfast sausage

• 4 oz. diced ham

• 1/4 cup butter

• 4 large eggs

• 1 teaspoon ground mustard

• 1/2 cup all-purpose flour

• 1/4 cup whole milk

• 1/4 cup heavy whipping cream

• 1/4 teaspoon kosher salt

• 1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

• 1 cup shredded sharp Cheddar cheese, divided

• 1 tablespoon finely chopped chives

Preheat oven to 425 degrees F.

In a 12-inch cast iron skillet, cook sausage and ham over medium heat, stirring often until the pork has browned, about 10 minutes. Remove from skillet to a paper towel-lined bowl and set aside. Drain grease and wipe clean with paper towel. Add butter to skillet and place in oven.

In the bowl of a food processor, pulse together eggs, mustard, flour, milk, cream, salt and pepper until blended, about 10 to 15 seconds. Remove skillet from oven and pour egg mixture into skillet.

Bake until mixture puffs and is light golden brown, 20 to 25 minutes. Remove from oven. Add in 3/4 cup of the shredded Cheddar cheese and top with the sausage and ham. Add the remaining cheese and the chopped chives. Serve immediately.



COUNTRY HAM AND GRUYERE DUTCH BABY



• 1/2 cup chopped country ham

• 1/4 cup butter

• 4 large eggs

• 1 teaspoon ground mustard

• 1/2 cup all-purpose flour

• 1/4 cup whole milk

• 1/4 cup heavy whipping cream

• 1/4 teaspoon kosher salt

• 1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

• 1/2 cup shredded Gruyere cheese

• 1 tablespoon chopped fresh chives

• 1/2 teaspoon chopped fresh tarragon

Preheat oven to 425 degrees.

In a 12-inch cast iron skillet, cook ham over medium heat, until browned, about 10 minutes. Remove from skillet and set aside. Add butter to skillet, place in oven.

In a food processor, pulse together eggs, mustard, flour, milk, cream, salt and pepper until blended, about 5 to 10 seconds. Remove skillet from oven. Pour egg mixture into skillet.

Bake until mixture puffs and is light golden brown, 20 to 25 minutes. Remove from oven. Top with reserved ham, cheese, chives and tarragon. Serve immediately.



VEGETABLE AND WHITE CHEDDAR DUTCH BABY



• 1 tablespoon butter

• 1/3 cup diced ham

• 1/3 cup diced onion

• 1/3 cup diced green bell pepper

• 1 tablespoon butter

• 4 eggs

• 1/2 cup all-purpose flour

• 1/2 cup milk

• 1/4 teaspoon salt

• 1/4 teaspoon pepper

• 1 teaspoon ground mustard

• 1/4 cup shredded white cheddar cheese

• 1/3 cup diced Roma tomato

• 1/2 cup shredded white cheddar cheese

Preheat oven to 425 degrees F.

In a large cast iron skillet, over medium heat, add butter, ham, onion and bell pepper. Cook, frequently stirring, for 5 to 7 minutes until the ham is browned and the vegetables are soft. Remove from skillet. Place 1 tablespoon butter in skillet and place skillet in oven.

In a food processor, add eggs, flour, milk, seasonings and the 1/4 cup cheese. Run on low 15 seconds to combine. Remove skillet from oven and carefully pour in egg mixture.

Bake 20 minutes or until golden and puffy. Remove from oven and add the diced Roma tomato. Sprinkle with the remaining 1/2 cup shredded cheese. Serve immediately.



-- Laura Tolbert, also known as Fleur de Lolly, has been sharing recipes, table decor ideas and advice for fellow foodies and novices on her blog, fleurdelolly.blogspot.com for more than eight years. You can contact her at facebook.com/fleurde.lolly.5, on Instagram, and fleurdelolly@yahoo.com.