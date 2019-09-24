On his first day of kindergarten, Axel Johnson waited excitedly with his mother for the school bus. When it pulled around the corner, he fell silent, and when the doors finally opened, he began to cry. Axel's mother, Amy Johnson, was heartbroken to see her son in tears, but she didn't have to worry about him very long.





After Axel stepped on the bus, the driver, Isabel Lane, immediately reached her arm back from the driver's seat so she could hold Axel's hand. Touched by the gesture, Amy snapped this photo. Lane spent the rest of the bus ride chatting with Axel, and soon Axel stopped crying. Not only that. He has been eager to get on the school bus ever since.