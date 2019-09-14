It was "College Colors Day" at Altamonte Elementary School in Altamonte Springs, Florida. In Laura Snyder's fourth grade class, one student has always loved the University of Tennessee, but he didn't have a UT shirt to wear, so he made one, photographed below by his teacher. He was excited in the morning, but crying at his desk after lunch, because some girls at another table made fun of his homemade shirt. Mrs. Snyder decided to buy him a UT shirt, but she never had to. After the picture appeared on Facebook, the university sent the school a package filled with UT gear.





And that's not all. The UT campus store turned his design into an actual T-shirt and already has over 50,000 pre-orders. All proceeds from the shirt will go to STOMP Out Bullying. And there's more. After speaking with his parents, the university has offered the boy admission and a four-year-scholarship. He'll be in the Class of 2032, and "College Colors Day" will never be the same again.