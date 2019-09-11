Fifteen year old Coco Gauff is too young to drive, but she made history last July as the youngest woman to reach the fourth round of Winbledon. Then she faced off against 21-year-old Naomi Osaka for the U.S. Open. Osaka defended her championship title with a victory, but after the match, she noticed that Gauff was emotional, so the Japanese champ insisted her competitor join her for the post-match interview.





Osaka recalls, "It was kind of instinctive. When I shook her hand I saw she was tearing up a little. Then it reminded me of how young she was. I thought it would be nice for her to address the people who came to see her play. They were cheering for her." Gauff added, "For me the definition of an athlete is someone who treats you like their worst enemy on the court, but afterward they treat you like a best friend. That's what she did."