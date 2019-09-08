Vivian Lord is only six years old. She lives in Arkansas, and one of her friends has a mom who's in the Army. Vivian didn't understand why none of the "little green men" in her Army toy set were women, like her friend's mom. So she complained about it in letters to a bunch of toy companies. Most ignored her concern.





But not Jeff Imel. He owns a small toy company in Scranton, Pennsylvania, called BMC Toys. After he read Vivian's letter, he designed some female Army toys and plans to release a whole set of them. Soon Vivian won't have to play with only little green men. She'll have little green women too.