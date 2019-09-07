Catherine Kyle lives in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. She's 99 years old, and has been a Pirates fan all her life, even though they haven't won a World Series in 40 years. She used to watch the games on TV with her late husband, and for her birthday, her family took her to her very first game. She went with 16 family members, including her kids, grandkids, and great-grandkids.





Before the game, she told everyone the part she looked forward to most was singing "Take Me Out to the Ballgame" for the seventh-inning stretch. The Pirates have not had a great season again this year. Their last in their division. But they came up big for Catherine by crushing the Cincinnati Reds, 14 to nothing.