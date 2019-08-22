While responding to a call recently, members of the Webster Groves Fire Department noticed a wheelchair bound resident had a very difficult time entering her home. Multiple stairs and uneven terrain unfortunately led to the resident falling over in her wheelchair while trying to enter the house. Luckily the patient was uninjured, but we saw an opportunity to help.







This past weekend members of the Webster Groves Firefighters Community Outreach spent their days off digging out and pouring a new sidewalk for the resident. She will now will have a level pathway and ramp to gain access to her home. A huge thank you goes out to the members that spent their days off helping those in need.