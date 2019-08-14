Myles Henrichs, 3, of Jenks, Oklahoma, waits for the American Waste Control truck every Thursday morning at 7 a.m. He runs outside to greet trash man Aaron Mitchell, whether its 30 degrees or 100 degrees. As a result, the crew on the back of the truck became friends with Myles and his family. Several months ago, Mitchell would wave to Myles, but that progressed to high-fives, hugs and conversations.





But one day this month, their encounter was a little different then usual. Mitchell delivered a gift bag with a brand new recydling truck toy for Myles. His mom said, "It was kind of above and beyond any expectations that I've ever had."