A group of firefighters from Charlotte, North Carolina, were returning to the station recently after an emergency medical call, when they spotted a family trying to fill an outdoor kiddie pool solely by using pots and pans to carry the water. The family was trying to fill the pool because it was a little boy's birthday.





The firemen stopped their truck and, hose in hand, filled the pool almost instantly. The kids were finally able to have some fun in the sweltering heat. The department posted this photo on Facebook, explaining how this is typical behavior for the men on Engine 18. The station wrote, "What was just a simple task that turned into laughter, smiles, and a life-long memory for the neighborhood kids."