Blake Rajahn, 6, walked into North Fayette Elementary School in Fayetteville, Georgia, on the first day of school like most kids, with new clothes for the new year. But his shirt was different from what his classmates wore. Nikki, Blake's mom, started her own personalization business earlier this summer. She asked Blake if he'd like her to make him a tee shirt to wear on the first day of school. Blake said yes, but that's when the magic happened.





Mom thought Blake would want a sports-themed shirt, but instead, he asked her to make the shirt shown above. He wanted to made so all the kids who need a friend would know that he was there for them. Nikki posted a picture of Blake in his tee shirt on her business Facebook page, and it's been viewed over 10,000 times and shared more than 5,000 times.