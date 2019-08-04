A woman named Leslie recently walked into an Asheville, North Carolina, animal shelter and asked to take home two dogs. But not just any dogs. She wanted dogs that had been there longest and had special needs. The Animal Society knew just the pair for her. They introduced her to Sam, who had extensive medical issues and was returned to the shelter after being adopted, and 13-year-old Brutus, who has severe separation anxiety and was surrendered by his owners to be euthanized.





On July 26, Leslie brought the two dogs to her home, which has two acres of fenced-in-yard for them to "spend their golden years." The shelter filmed her taking the dogs to her car, saying, "As she walked them to her car, Leslie talked softly to these two sweet souls with their creaky joints and gray muzzles, who have seen so much hardship She told them they both now had family to love them for the rest of their days. There wasn't a dry eye in sight as staff gathered to say a bittersweet goodbye to two of our favorite furry friends."