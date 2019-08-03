Early in July, the Muncie Police Department made several social media posts announcing that people with unpaid parking tickets could pay off their fines by donating pet supplies to Muncie Animal Care and Facilities. The offer said, "Bring a donation of cat food, kitten food or kitty litter in the amount of your ticket."





The shelter was overrun with cats and kittens. Shelter workers said they have been caring for more than 350 cats during the summer, and are desperately in need of supplies. The two-day donation drive was a big success. According to police, dozens of people donated cat food and litter -- and many of them did not even have parking tickets.