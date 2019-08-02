There's a guy named Jon Blaze who lives in Houston, Texas. He and his girlfriend, Thao Nguyen, love taking bike rides together. So a few months ago, he asked her to go on a ride he'd set up. It was almost 16 miles long, and Thao remembers, "I went from being so annoyed by all the crazy turns we did, to being completely shocked with a big smile on my face."



Credit: Jon Blaze and Thao Nguyen

After they finished the ride, Jon showed Thao a map of the route they just travelled. As you can see, it says MARRY ME. Then he proposed to her. They hope to get married this fall.