It happened in Moche, Peru. Thanks to security officers making it public, a video clip of Victor Martin Angulo Cordoba was flashed around the world via social media. It shows him doing homework under a street lamp because his home had no electricity. Then miracles began to happen. First, mayor Arturo Fernandez Bazan helped Victor's mother obtain paperwork needed to prove she owned her home. This proof is needed to legally install electric service. The mayor also delivered school supplies, supporting Victor's desire to stay in school and become a police officer.





That was a wonderful improvement, but the best was yet to come. Yaqoob Yusuf Ahmed Mubarak is a 31-year-old millionaire importer from Bahrain. When he saw Victor's picture, it reminded him of his own childhood, so he flew nearly halfway around the world to meet him and his family. When he arrived last May and saw the condition of Victor's home and school, he decided he would rebuild the home, adding a second story for bedrooms. He also promised to update the school's infrastructure. He added furniture and a new computer center in Victor's honor. He also seized the opportunity to support Victor's mother in starting a small business.