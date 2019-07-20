Several hundred people gathered at a cemetery in Niles, Michigan, recently to lay to rest a man most of them never knew. About a week ago, Brown Funeral Home (which provided this photo) asked the public to attend services for Vietnam veteran Wayne Wilson, 67, who had no close family. They expected about a dozen people to attend, but word spread far and wide on social media. A large crowd gathered, and more than 150 motorcycle riders led a procession to the cemetery.





In his remarks, Pastor Mike Smith of Niles told the crowd they had gathered "because you refused to let a warrior be buried alone." Someone who knew Wilson said he was a proud veteran, but reluctant to talk of his experience in the service. He'd alway been troubled by public scorn Vietnam vets received when they came home from combat. If we couldn't welcome them back, maybe we can send them off."