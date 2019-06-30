A 17-year-old Algerian man became a hero last month in Turkey after catching a two-year-old Syrian toddler falling from a third floor window in an apartment building. It happened in Instanbul's Fatih district, which is home to a large Arab community. Doha Muhammed, the daughter of Syrian couple Leyla Abdullah and Yusuf Muhammed, approached the open window while her mother was cooking in the kitchen.





Feuzi Zabaat, an Algerian national working in a shop on the same street, saw that the toddler was about to fall and stood underneath the window. He managed to catch and hold the child just before she would have hit the ground, saving her from serious injury or death. The incident was captured by the security camera of a nearby shop. Baby Doha escaped unharmed, but she was quite frightened and shaken. Zabatt and other locals were seen trying to calm her before handing her back to Leyla.





