If you click the link at the end of this Crumb, you'll be in the town of Shintomi in the spring, where up to 7,000 people each day visit a carpet of pink flowers called moss phlox, planted around a private residence. Its not just the incredible color and fragrance that draw visitors. It's the love that planted each flower. The garden was originally a dairy farm owned by Mr. and Mrs. Kuroki, who married in 1956 and brought up two children. After 36 years of happy marriage, Mrs. Kuroki suddenly went blind. Convinced her life was over, she remained secluded inside her house and never smiled.



Facebook/ Shintomi Michiyakuba

Her husband was convinced she would smile again if she had at least one visitor each day. Then he discovered a pink flower which can be enjoyed not only by sight but also by smell. For two years, he chopped down trees and created a foundation for a garden which eventually surrounded their home. Now, a decade later, the garden draws visitors from near and far, and Mr. Kuroki can be seen walking around the property with his wife, who is always smiling. To see the couple and some of their visitors, turn up your sound and click on this link. www.youtube.com/watch?v=aVXpBqj67BY