Eva Chapman of Daytona Beach, Florida, is only six years old. She recently found out one of her friends at school couldn't get enough to eat at home. Her school offers free hot lunches to kids who can't pay, but Eva worried they might go hungry during summer break. So back in April, she told her mom she wanted to have a food drive.





She wanted to collect jars of peanut butter and jelly, because it's one of her favorite things to eat. In less than two months, she's already collected over 1,000 jars from people as far away as Canada. And she's inspiring other people to do good. Her school principal says parents, students and other area schools have also started summer food drives. If you want to donate, you can mail jars to NextHome at the Beach, ATTN Nicole Chapman, 110 W. International Speedway Blvd., Daytona Beach, FL 32114.