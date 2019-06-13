Rather than making kids run laps around a gym track, an alternative school in Dubuque, Iowa, is allowing them to earn PE credits by helping disabled and senior citizens. Instead of push-ups, they can do yard work for folks in the community who can't do it themselves.





The teacher who launched the program says he's seen a noticeable impact on the teens, as well as homeowners. "The students aren't typically too excited in the beginning," he says, "but once they get involved and start doing the yard work, they become more motivated. What they really like is helping people. They really like giving back to people and meeting the person whose yard they improved."